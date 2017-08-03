Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fundraising is on the move to enable a happy four-year-old to have surgery which may allow her to walk unaided.

Since birth little Evaline Weaver from Hardy Close, Great Sutton has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking.

Dad Tim explained: “This hasn’t been easy for Evaline. The smallest of tasks can be very difficult for her and can sometimes stop her from doing things that others can.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel in the form of surgery costing £21,000 which would give Evaline a much greater range of movement. This is not available on the NHS so Tim has turned to online fundraising to allow people to donate.

(Image: UGC TCH)

He hopes to reach his target of £21,000 within a year with the generous support of friends, family and the general public.

“Daily life is a struggle for Evaline and the surgery has the possibility to make her life that little bit easier,” Tim adds.

Evaline was born seven weeks early. There were a few complications at first and she was kept in hospital for tests.

When she was about 18 months parents Tim and Becky noticed she was a little slow in reaching her milestones.

“We started to get concerned so raised it to medical staff who, after several scans and tests, diagnosed her with cerebral palsy in her lower limbs,” Tim says.

“We have done extensive research into the condition and things to make it easier, more comfortable for her and try to encourage her to walk.

“This is through physio, both at home and conductive, also splints, walking aids and many different activities and classes to stretch and loosen her muscles.”

The stumbling block is the spastic diplegia in her legs as the muscles are so tight it is hampering her improvement.

“It won’t get any better unless she has exploratory surgery to loosen the muscles allowing her range of movement to hopefully increase,” says Tim.

(Image: UGC TCH)

“This will hopefully allow her one day to be able to do the things most people take for granted such as use the toilet unsupervised and dress unsupported.

“We also hope the surgery will eventually help Evaline walk unaided,” continued Tim who is otherwise delighted with the progress being made by his ‘outgoing daughter’.

“She is very clever and ahead of most of her peers, her main struggles are her legs as she needs lots of help and support through aids, key workers and additional therapy. She is very active in the classes we take her to, she loves to get really involved and often takes the lead in all sorts of activities.”

Alder Hey has confirmed the cost is £21,000. It is unable to provide a date for surgery until full payment is received.

Meanwhile events and fundraising through http://www.justgiving.com/Evalineweaver are moving ahead. Sky High Achievers in Stanlaw Abbey held a ‘really odd shoes day’ for Evaline who they describe as a ‘little star’.