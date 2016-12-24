Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flats in Ellesmere Port are set for a spring time makeover.

The homes, on Sutton Way in the town, will be a riot of colour thanks to recent bulb planting.

The borough council’s Streetscene and Localities teams, along with ward councillor Tony Sherlock (Lab, Grange), were joined by staff from Plus Dane, Cheshire Constabulary and local residents in Singleton Road and The Boulevard.

The daffodil bulbs were funded by Cllr Sherlock and have been planted as part of a wider project which includes Plus Dane, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire Police and contractors Kier. The group is working with residents to bring positive improvements to the area.

Ellesmere Port Whitby ward councillor Karen Shore (Lab), the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “This bulb planting event is just one of the improvements residents have asked for. I look forward to seeing the display in the spring.

“This partnership initiative is working with residents to tackle some of the other issues around the storage of waste and fly tipping in the area.

“Areas identified as environmental crime hot spots have signs in place warning that CCTV is in operation to catch offenders.”

Cheshire Constabulary and Plus Dane Group visited all properties in the Sutton Way flats to gain an understanding of residents’ issues and concerns.

During the visits, residents were offered the latest property marking kits.