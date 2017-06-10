Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port based companies backed an event to boost the skills of women working in hi-tech industries across the north west.

Sponsored by EA Technology from Capenhurst and Essar at Stanlow, more than 120 women from more than 30 different organisations joined forces in a day of networking, collaboration and development.

The event was hosted by the North West Women’s Network at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park.

Sessions saw presentations, workshops and discussions all aimed at improving the professional development for women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) industries across the region.

The network aims to support women and improve retention in the industry while creating role models for the next generation.

Recent studies are said to show that only 12.8% of STEM professionals are female and there is an annual shortfall of 40,000 STEM skilled workers across the country.

Keynote speaker Jo Fairley, co-founder of chocolate brand Green & Black’s, inspired delegates with her rollercoaster business story and lessons that she learned along the way.

The meeting was opened by Elaine Meskhi from EA Technology and the network who said: “The event was designed as an opportunity for women across the north west working in STEM industries to come together for a day of learning and development.

“There are many challenges facing women in industry and investing time together as a group encourages collaboration and sharing ideas on personal and professional development.”

The programme included a question and answer session with a panel of STEM leaders from the north west.