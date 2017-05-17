Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port company has paid a heartfelt tribute to an employee who has passed away after a battle with leukaemia during pregnancy.

Brave Louise Winstanley tragically lost her six-month fight against cancer in the early hours of Sunday (May 14), aged just 29.

Donations have been pouring in for her two young children Jaxon, two, and five-month-old Harlow, and Ellesmere Port ticketing company Lime Management - where Louise worked in the customer service team - has pledged £6,000 to a fundraising page, reports the Liverpool Echo .

In a moving message, Lime Management posted: “It was with great sadness, we learnt that a beloved member of the Lime family lost her battle with such a cruel illness.

“Louise was, and will forever be remembered as a pivotal part of our customer service team who always took the time to help where it was needed; be it her colleagues or her customers.

“Our glam Scouse girl and her sparkling smile never failed to keep the office in high spirits – delivering an infectious outbreak of laughter among her colleagues daily.

“During this time, we are reminded how precious life and friendships are – and of course to take Louise’s lead and remember to make each other laugh.

“Those of us closest to Louise have a multitude of memories to find comfort in – but all agree that our days will be duller without her here to make new ones.

“The company send their sincerest sympathies and support to Louise’s family. Lou, things won’t be the same without you x."

Louise, from Allerton, had been battling her illness since December last year after being told she had cancer eight months in to her pregnancy.

She was put on a course of chemotherapy but reacted badly to the treatment and within 48 hours had suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

Baby Harlow was induced, put into intensive care and survived and Louise managed to get into remission.

However, after a stem-cell transplant she contracted an infection and died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her brother Gavin, 34, said the family is 'devastated' by the loss.

The gofundme page can be found here .