Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters in Ellesmere Port spent almost four hours tackling a blaze which started with 300 tonnes of peat.

Crews were called out to Merseyton Road at 8.30pm on Thursday (May 4).

They were there until about midnight making sure the scene was safe.

Such was the fierceness of the flames the radiated heat also affected 12 shipping containers.

Fire engines from Ellesmere Port and the new station in Mollington had to be sent out. Crews have also been back this morning to check it could not reignite.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used three main jets to bring the blaze under control.

"A full check of the peat and the containers was then undertaken with a thermal imaging camera.

"The crews were at the scene for just under four hours with firefighters re-attending the fire ground this morning to ensure there were no further hot spots that could break out."

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.