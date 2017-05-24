Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port fire station is gearing up for its annual open day.

The Wellington Road base will be opening its doors on Saturday, June 10, from 11am to 5pm.

Fire chiefs promise something for everyone with plenty on display.

“This is a great way for the community to discover more about Ellesmere Port Fire Station,” suggested a spokesperson.

“We would like as many people as possible to come along to our open day, have a great time and leave with some vital fire and road safety messages.”

Firefighters will be joined on the day by other community groups and refreshments will be available to buy.