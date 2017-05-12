Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning people not to enter disused buildings after arson in Ellesmere Port .

Firefighters and Cheshire police were called to an incident on Seacombe Drive at 7.30pm on Tuesday (May 9) after reports that a group of five or six children had broken into a disused building and set it alight.

Fire crews from Ellesmere Port used two hose reel jets to put out the fire which had spread to the roof of the building. The children were seen making off on bikes towards Regal Close. Police made a search of the area but were unable to locate them.

Steve Barnes, service delivery manager at the fire service, said: “Entering disused and derelict buildings is an extremely dangerous thing to do, never mind setting fire to them.

“We would urge parents in the local area to make sure they know where their children are so they aren’t committing crime and putting themselves at serious risk.”

He continued: “Fires can spread extremely quickly and not only put those who deliberately start them in danger but it also means that fire engines are at an arson incident instead of other emergencies.”

Insp Chris Williams from Ellesmere Port police said: “Arson is a very serious offence which can result in a criminal record and time in prison because of the severe risk the act of deliberately lighting a fire can have to the public. Those who are responsible were lucky they were not harmed and that no one else was harmed as a result of their hazardous actions. We are investigating the fire and are determined to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 769 of May 9, 2017, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.