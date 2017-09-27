Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are being invited along to a farm’s harvest festival on Friday (September 29).

Ellesmere Port-based Bridge Community Farms is calling on residents to attend their annual event taking place from 3-5.30pm.

The social enterprise, based on Mill Lane, is a working horticultural farm which first began operating in 2015.

Its main purpose is to create jobs for people who are long-term unemployed, offer fresh air activity and support to those with mental health and learning difficulties and provide work experience for young people having a tough time at school.

On the day there will be live music from farm regulars John and Malcolm Jazz as well as stalls selling a range of chutneys and jams and a fully stocked farm shop.

For the little ones there will be storytelling in the solar dome, apple bobbing and much more.

There is also a raffle prize to be won of a delicious hamper of local produce, wine and champagne all kindly donated by local businesses and producers.

If you would like to go along contact Clair Johnson at the farm on 07446 699995.