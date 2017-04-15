Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port estate has secured a near £200,000 cash boost to help its regeneration.

A successful bid by the borough council has resulted in an award of £192,700 from Whitehall.

This will help to move on the regeneration of the Sutton Way flats and the surrounding area.

The town joins more than 100 housing estates across the country to benefit from significant investment to kick-start their regeneration.

Council director Alison Knight said: “This award brings forward our plans to undertake site investigations, tenant and resident consultation. We will be working with ForViva, our new housing management partner, to develop a detailed project to regenerate the Sutton Way area.”

The borough council owns 50% of the properties in the neighbourhood. Some of the issues already identified include a higher than average level of anti-social behaviour, a high turnover rate of council flats, poor quality grassed areas, poorly designed bin stores and garage sites subject to fly tipping.

A similar award-winning regeneration project in part of Blacon provided new homes, an improved shopping area, a new social enterprise and community centre and vastly improved public space.

Alison added: “One of the key elements of the Blacon Parade project was early engagement and master planning with residents to ensure that any redevelopment met their needs and aspirations. This approach will be adopted for Sutton Way. The aim is to have a final regeneration project by June 2018.”

Bids for funding submitted by local authorities and housing associations were assessed by a joint panel of the Department of Communities and Local Government and the Homes and Communities Agency.

