A drug dealer from Ellesmere Port has been locked up after a stash of cocaine and heroin was found in his home.

David Mellor, of Eccleston Avenue, was jailed for five and a half years at Chester Crown Court on March 22.

Police raided the 42-year-old’s house on February 1 and as well as drugs, they discovered weighing scales and multiple mobile phones.

Cheshire Police said the warrant was part of an operation to stop the town’s streets being ‘riddled’ with illegal substances.

Mellor admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Constable Lucy Hawkins said: “Mellor’s sentencing comes as part of a well-executed operation carried out by officers to put a stop to our streets being riddled with drugs and instead making them a safer place for the community.

“The strong sentencing sends a message to those involved in, or planning to be involved in, the supply of drugs.”

Anyone concerned about drug activity in their area is encouraged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.