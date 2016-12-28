Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port couple donated a Christmas tree to the Countess of Chester Hospital’s emergency department as a thank you to the staff.

Chef Catalina Aman attended the department after burning her arm in an accident at work.

Her fiancé Marion Selmani, who stayed with Catalina as the staff took care of her, decided he wanted to give something back and spread a bit of Christmas cheer.

“I heard that the previous tree in the emergency department was broken so I decided to get them another one,” Marion said. “I love this time of year and everyone should be able to enjoy Christmas so I wanted to do that for the hospital staff.”

When Catalina was discharged from hospital an hour later the couple, who are hoping to get married next year, headed straight to a local supermarket, bought an artificial tree and dropped it off at the Countess.

Catalina was in a state of shock after the accident, which saw red hot sauce burn her arm and leg and she was blown away by how sensitively the hospital staff were to that despite being rushed off their feet on one of the busiest weekends of the year for the NHS.

“That really made a difference because I felt like they really cared,” Catalina said. “We are more than happy to give something back with the Christmas tree and it came from the heart.”

Catalina is now back at work after a few days off for recovery and is preparing for a quiet festive period with Marion, with both of their families in their native countries of Romania and Albania respectively. What started out as a stressful episode had turned into a positive one.

“I’m really proud of Marion for coming up with the idea at the time and we hope it helps everyone at the Countess to have a merry Christmas,” she added.

Emergency department staff at the Countess, many of whom will be working throughout the festive period, have been incredibly touched by their gift.

“We can’t believe that Catalina and Marion went out of their way to do this for us,” sister Sarah Littleworth said.

“It’s such a lovely gesture and it’s greatly appreciated among all our staff, especially with most of us working right through Christmas.

“I want to thank them on behalf of the department and wish them a merry Christmas.”