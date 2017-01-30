Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after a fire which destroyed a conservatory.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Bradwell Close, Ellesmere Port, about midday on Sunday (January 29)

Crews discovered the fire within the conservatory which was well developed and in danger of spreading to other parts of the house.

Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to search for hot spots to prevent it spreading.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.”