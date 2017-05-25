Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people gathered in Ellesmere Port’s Civic Square last night (Wednesday, May 24) to remember the people killed and injured in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The Mayor of Ellesmere Port Nicole Meardon led the tributes to people who lost their lives in Monday’s atrocity, including an off-duty Cheshire police officer from Ellesmere Port .

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

Cllr Meardon ended her address to the crowd by reciting Martin Luther King’s words: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

Ellesmere Port Labour candidate Justin Madders said how good it was to see so many people there to support Manchester, and added: “Hope and love will always conquer hate and fear.”

Local businessman Onka Singh who has been involved with collecting food supplies for families of the injured in Manchester as part of a Chester ShareShop initiative thanked the people of Ellesmere Port for their generous donations, before Rev Gordon McGuiness led the crowd in prayer.

People lit candles, left flowers and signed a book of condolence which is still available for people to sign in the Civic Way Council Offices, Ellesmere Port .

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

Sixteen-year-old Caitlin Murray who was at the Ariana Grande concert with her sister took pink heart-shaped balloons along to release into the sky in memory of the young lives that had been lost.

Caitlin’s mum Donna Willoughby told The Pioneer how upsetting the experience has been for her daughter who is currently sitting her GCSEs at Whitby High School. She said the school had been very supportive and were hoping to arrange counselling to help Caitlin.