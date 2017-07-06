Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s Sutton Way college campus hosted the first of South and West Cheshire College’s two annual college awards.

A total of 35 individual awards were presented to students studying a range of subjects from computing to sport and from access courses to foundation degrees.

Three new awards were also presented to recognise the important contribution of employers and alumni students.

Jasbir Dhesi, the college’s principal and chief executive, said: “It is a great honour to host the first of our two college awards events here at our Ellesmere Port campus.

“Together South and West Cheshire College have a combined history of more than 300 years supporting students, employers and our local communities across Cheshire.

“The students tonight have shown outstanding commitment and dedication to their studies and it’s wonderful that we can celebrate with them and their families tonight."

Awards winners and their guests arrived to a selection of delicious non-alcoholic mocktails and canapés made and served by the college’s hospitality and catering students.

The evening started with a stunning spanish-flamenco inspired dance show performed by dancers from the college.

Guest speaker was engineer and entrepreneur Ruth Amos who also presented the awards. Following GCSEs Ruth went on to set up her own company and is now involved with promoting engineering as a career to young people.

The awards ended with four special golden awards which were presented to those students who had excelled during the past 12 months.

Recipients were Mark Simpson, 45, adult learner of the year, Todd Johnson, 19, outstanding progress award, Jamie Whittingham, 18, principal’s prize for contribution to college life and Charlotte Hignett, 18, college award for excellence.

Mark said: “I started the access to health and social care professions after I was made redundant and spent time looking after my terminally ill father. Whilst it was a very difficult time for me personally it made me realise that I wanted to get into nursing.

“I’ve now completed the course and have a place to study nursing at Chester University.”

Todd, who is studying film, TV and media at the college, commented: “I love cinema and studying here at South and West Cheshire College has given me the creative freedom to develop my skills.

“I’ve just completed my final project of my first year which was to create a short film and I’m hoping this is the start of a long journey as a film maker.”

Jamie, who has just completed his technical theatre course, said: “When I was 11 years old I was diagnosed with an illness that means I develop tumours in my neck which need constant treatment.

“However, I’ve not let my illness stop me from taking part in college life.

“I’ve now finished my course and I’m already doing a lot of jobs working on festivals and weddings across the country. My aim is to eventually secure an apprenticeship or a full-time job in the events industry.”

Charlotte said: “I’ve just completed a two-year course in health and social care and have secured a place at the University of York to study midwifery.

“It’s a very competitive course with more than 1,000 applicants for only 22 places. I can’t wait to start and I wish to thank everyone at the college for all their support.”