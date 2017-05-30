Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port care service has had a ‘good’ report from the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

An inspector spent two days carrying out an announced visit to Vivo Care Choices on Dover Drive.

The inspector found the service, which provides short stays for people with learning and physical disabilities, is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

People have a set number of allocated nights which they can book throughout the year at the two connecting bungalows which are less than a mile from Ellesmere Port town centre.

Number 18 has two beds and number 20 has four. At the time of the visit there were five people using the service which was also found to be ‘Good’ at a previous inspection in 2014.

Residents told the inspector they were happy with the service provided and enjoyed their short stay breaks.

The staff were kind and relatives confirmed the staff were ‘very good’.

Relatives spoken with said their family members were safe when they were at the service and that they wouldn’t let them stay if they were not happy that they would be looked after.

People and relatives commented they had no concerns or complaints and were aware of the complaints.

They would speak to staff if they had any worries.

Care plans are said by the inspector to be ‘well documented’ and hold good information about the individual people staying at Dover Drive.

Risk assessments are in place as needed and are individually tailored to each person’s needs.

All documentation is up to date and medication is administered safely.

Those staying at Dover Drive are supported by staff who are knowledgeable about them and who have undertaken sufficient training to meet their needs according to the inspector’s report.

Staff spoken with told the inspector they knew people well as they had worked at the service for a long time and people had been using the service for many years.

Prospective staff undertake appropriate checks prior to starting work and supervision is ‘good’ with staff encouraged to attend meetings.

People are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff support them in the least restrictive way possible.

Staff are aware of the safeguarding policies and procedures and the two bungalows are well maintained with good décor and are clean.

Management

The manager uses a range of methods to assess, monitor and improve the service including meetings with those using the service to seek their views about the quality of care being provided.

Following a visit questionnaires are completed to ensure that the stay has been good and any suggestions can be used in the development of the service.

The inspector says a ‘wide range of compliments’ had been received regarding the care at Dover Drive.

Comments included ‘very happy with the stay’, ‘the staff are very good” and ‘very happy, thanks to all the staff’.

One relative said: “Staff are a brilliant team and I wouldn’t let my son go anywhere else’ while other views included ‘loved my stay’ and thanks ‘for giving us a much needed break”.

The local authority was contacted for their views on the service and raised no concerns.