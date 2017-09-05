Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port care home provided an unusual tour for residents’ relatives and visitors.

A Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed surprise was on offer at Astbury Lodge, the Minster Care run residential home on Randle Meadow on the Hope Farm Estate in Great Sutton.

The launch involved a newly renovated dementia household and garden at the home.

Tickets were sent out to the local community, council members and residents’ relatives inviting them to visit.

They were given tours around the home by residents and staff members dressed as characters from the film before enjoying a vast array of sweet treats including lollipops, chocolate bars and cake with volunteers manning the home’s very own sweet shop in the spirit of Willy Wonka’s famous factory.

Minster says the dementia household and garden were recently renovated in order to boost residents’ independence while providing secure, comfortable and dementia-friendly surroundings.

The home’s newly landscaped garden has been designed to provide sensory stimulation and relaxation for those living with dementia and the dementia household itself has been redecorated in vibrant colours, with street signs and photos to assist its residents with orientation.

Debbie Ellis, home manager at Astbury Lodge, said: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory seemed like the perfect theme for our launch event as the renovations have really helped us to support our residents’ freedom of movement and imagination.

“Our residents have been involved in every stage of the renovation process from planning how the household and garden would be redecorated to dressing up and guiding visitors around the home on launch day.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the day was so popular that we’re already looking at holding another themed event next year.”

She added: “On behalf of all of us here at Astbury Lodge I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved on the day.”