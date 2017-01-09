Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home in Ellesmere Port is proudly celebrating its award winning staff after a member of their in-house team beat all comers at the national New Century Care Caring Hearts awards.

Kate Bunting, health care assistant at Aaron Court, was successful in the Outstanding Staff Member category, which recognises staff who take special pride in their work and always demonstrate the home’s vision and values.

Kate picked up the honour at an awards ceremony held in the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham, which was attended by care home staff and senior management from New Century Care. Guests were treated to a three course meal before watching a slide show of positive comments about Caring Hearts nominees.

The company wide awards ceremony was an opportunity to showcase the inspirational hard work and devotion of New Century Care staff across the country and celebrate their commitment to high quality, person centred care.

Each winner, picked from 89 nominees across six categories by a judging panel of four senior staff, had shown extraordinary dedication to the vision and values of New Century Care, consistently going the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of the people they care for.

Nominations were submitted from across New Century Care by fellow staff and family members, grateful for the warmth and care given to their loved ones.

Gloria Gleeson, home manager at Aaron Court, said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the positive difference that we make to people’s lives every day here at Aaron Court.

“I’m really proud of Kate, she is completely dedicated to her work and a shining example of the warmth and commitment of all our staff. She totally deserves this award.”

Jo Wildman, quality and governance director at New Century Care, said: “The Caring Hearts Awards was a lovely occasion and a very humbling experience. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase and celebrate our award winning staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible care.”