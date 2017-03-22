Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port youngster Cameron Rowley enjoyed a day out at his favourite football club on Saturday (March 18).

Ten-year-old Cameron, who is battling an extremely rare form of cancer, was invited to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for the match against Eastleigh by Chester FC sponsors MBNA.

Chester FC fan Cameron and his dad Brendan Rowley enjoyed lunch in the Legends Lounge and met the players and manager Jon McCarthy before the game.

After lunch they took their seats to watch the match which they enjoyed despite Chester losing 0-1.

Brendan said: “Cameron will remember the day forever; the way everyone looked after him reminded me that Chester FC really are a family club and the work they do within the community is amazing.”