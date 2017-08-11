Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An intrepid duo from Ellesmere Port have taken on a mammoth charity trek to raise money for three worthy causes.

Life-long friends Thomas Sheils and Alfie Duncan pledged to scale the three peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdonia, cycling between each location and back home – a total of 600 miles.

All money raised by the Broken Back Mountain challenge will be split between three ‘young heroes’ with close links to the town.

Demi Butler , 11, of Ellesmere Port, was diagnosed with myelodysplasia leukaemia on July 29, 2016, after suddenly falling ill and collapsing the day before. After months of uncertainty, her little sister Ellie was found to be a positive match and was able to donate her bone marrow and help Demi enter remission.

Cameron Rowley , 10, of Ellesmere Port, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour (DSRCT) – a very rare and aggressive form of cancer - in April 2015 after being taken ill during a family holiday to Mexico for his uncle’s wedding.

He has had 12 rounds of chemotherapy but, tragically, the treatment has been unsuccessful and the care he is now receiving is aimed at prolonging and improving the quality of his life.

Hannah Leffler , 26, of Little Sutton, had to receive food through a feeding tube for two years because of a rare and painful condition called gastroparesis that also caused her to vomit up to 30 times a day. Hannah is now recovering from surgery to fit a pacemaker in her stomach but still requires specialist treatment.

Tree surgeon Alfie and personal trainer and student Thomas are no strangers to taking on a challenge to raise money for a chosen cause each year.

From 2014-15 they both grew their hair for a year for The Princess Trust, and walked from Big Ben to Ellesmere Port over eight days in 2016 for The Long Walk Home.

Collection buckets have been placed in pubs around the town and the victorious pair will cycle to each one on Saturday to pick them up and encourage more donations.

Thomas and Alfie scaled Ben Nevis on Sunday, Scafell Pike on Thursday morning and will cycle to Snowdonia on Saturday morning. They have asked as many local people as possible to join them on the last climb.

Then it’s the 70 mile cycle home to join friends, family and supporters for a Three Peak cycle challenge rehydration camp party at Whitby Sports and Social Club from 6.30pm-midnight. Tickets are £10 and guests will be entertained by a singer, DJ and disco, a photo booth and other fun activities.

Follow Thomas and Alfie’s progress via their Facebook page www.facebook.com/annualcharitychallenge and donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/threepeakcyclechallenge