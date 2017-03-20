Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new near half million pound health and wellbeing project has been launched in Ellesmere Port.

Over the next three years, thanks to £497,000 from The Big Lottery, the Wellbeing High Street project run by the Healthbox community interest company based in the town will be working with people in the town, particularly the areas surrounding the high street.

The project will involve activities including wellbeing training sessions, activity days, cookery, family activities, mentoring and personal support.

Also on offer will be a wealth of opportunities designed to spark an interest in each person through locally based partner organisations.

All of the activities will be based in the community allowing individuals and families to easily access them.

The project launch took place at the Civic Hall with a ‘great’ turn out of local organisations and residents.

At the event, attended by Ellesmere Port mayor Peter Rooney, activities included face painting, smoothie bikes, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and a live band.

Organisers believe the project will be sure to have a ‘great impact’ on Ellesmere Port high street involving a twelve-week course with a six week starter focusing on confidence building and unlocking participants’ skills, interests and passions.

(Photo: Healthbox)

Following this there will be a range of self-directed activities available for each of the clients to get involved in something they enjoy. This can involve cookery, yoga, crafts, design, physical activities, various training activities and workshops among much more.

The project, which aims to create healthier and more active people and communities as well as improving their life skills and chances in life, follows a nine-week pilot that began in February last year.

Further information on the initiative is available from The Wellbeing High Street’ team on 0151 355 0205, by emailing the project manager seona@healthboxcic.com or by clicking here.