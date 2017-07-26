Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grateful Ellesmere Port mum has paid tribute to a town barber’s for making her son's wish come true.

Gillian Strickland explained her 15-year-old son Mark has severe learning difficulties and a number of health problems.

“Originally the doctors said Mark may never walk or talk,” said Gillian. “Despite all Mark’s problems he has exceeded our expectations and makes us proud every day.

“Mark is extremely loud and hyperactive and is very sociable and very popular in the Ellesmere Port community. Mark just wants to be like other kids his age but struggles daily.”

Mark, who attends Oakland’s School in Winsford, has been going to have his hair cut at Steve’s Barbers in Vale Road, run by Steve Davenport, since he was very young.

Gillian said: “It was always very difficult to find anyone who had the patience or ability to cut Mark’s hair. All the staff at Steve’s are just amazing with Mark and other customers love him.”

Mark was very keen to do a work experience placement but Gillian said it was virtually impossible to find someone willing to give Mark a chance due to the level of support he requires as his needs are very complex.

“Then Steve Davenport heard about this and said Mark was more than welcome to do some work experience with him. Mark now goes after school on a Wednesday and I can’t tell you how happy this has made him.

“Mark’s behaviour can be very challenging but all the staff are just fantastic, they understand Mark and I even leave him on his own with them which I never thought would be possible.

“This may only seem like a very small thing but this is massive for us and Mark. I would really like Steve and his staff to be recognised for giving Mark a chance. It is not very often you will find a small business so willing to help young people with disabilities feel included.”