Long serving staff at Asda Ellesmere Port gathered to celebrate reaching almost 1,350 years’ service to local shoppers.

The group of 50 loyal staff have clocked up 1,348 years of service between them with each having worked for the town centre superstore for at least 20 years. Amongst the group 11 workers enjoyed celebrating 32 years there.

Since it opened in 1984 the store says it has taken pride in ensuring that colleague satisfaction in the workplace is up to the highest standard.

It believes this is why so many staff have never worked anywhere else.

Cordelia Nicholas, store manager, said: “We’re so proud that our close knit team of long serving colleagues are celebrating such a landmark achievement.

“It’s amazing that the team here in Ellesmere has collected well over a thousand years of service and that so many colleagues are about to reach their ruby anniversary of working here.

“The team here gets on like a family and fantastic friendships have been built among customers and colleagues alike since we launched in the town over 30 years ago.”

Cordelia added: “We look forward to the many years to come working alongside each other and the community,” and believes there will be many more long serving team members in the future.

Founded in the 1960s in Yorkshire, Asda joined US based Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, in 1999. More than 17m people are said to shop at Asda every week.