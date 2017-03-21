Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Witnesses are sought after a suspected arson attack on shop premises in Ellesmere Port town centre last night (Monday, March 20).

Fire crews responded to the property in Cromwell Road just before 8pm.

When they arrived crews found that there was a blaze in a shop. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.





Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service believes that this incident may have been started deliberately.

Anyone with information that could help find those responsible is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Police on 101.