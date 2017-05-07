Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ten affordable rent one bed apartments to help people into independent living have permission in Ellesmere Port town centre.

The project by Birkenhead based Magenta Living involves the pay and display car park on the opposite side of McGarva Way to the now demolished EPIC.

Magenta explained the project will help adults with low level mental health problems into independent living including a flexible floating support package.

No objections were raised to the application.

The two storey terrace on the former EPIC bays will include parking and landscaping according to a report.

The large landscaped area close to the junction with Stanney Lane will be a communal garden for all the residents.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

Planning officers point out the site is well connected to existing services, amenities and a range of transport options.

They believe the scheme respects the local character of the area and achieves ‘a sense of place’ through appropriate layout and design.

The apartments will not give rise to adverse effects on the quality of life of other residential dwellings in the area they suggest.

But a key issue was to assess whether a suitable level of accommodation could be achieved for occupants of the development due to the surrounding uses, particularly a nearby builders’ merchants.

The rear of the flats would face this business and the guidance on separation distances would not be met for four ground floor windows.

A noise assessment had been submitted and the council’s environmental protection specialists believed that subject to additional specifications being provided, the proposal could achieve an acceptable standard of accommodation with regards to noise.

Overall planners were satisfied the layout of the scheme and its surroundings would allow a good standard of accommodation for future occupiers.

Highways officers felt there would be less traffic than the previous use as a car park.

The loss of the car parking, provided only to benefit the EPIC, was not considered to be detrimental to the town centre.

Magenta confirmed it is working in partnership with the borough council and the project is part funded by the Department of Health.