Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare Asian elephant born at Chester Zoo last week has been named Indali Hi Way.

The female calf was born overnight on Saturday, December 17 to 12-year-old mum Sundara after a 22-month gestation.

The youngster was welcomed by the rest of the elephant herd, including one-year-old half-sister Nandita who witnessed a birth for the very first time.

Keepers say both mum and daughter are doing well.

Watch the rare CCTV footage of Indali being born here: