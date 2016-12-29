Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A556.

Chester Road in Oakmere has been shut in both directions after the smash between a Vauxhall Astra and Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services were called to the crossroads between the A556 and Station Road at 10.20am on Thursday (December 29).

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said the woman, who is in her 70s, has been taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.

Firefighters were also on the scene and had to cut the roof off the car to get the woman out of the vehicle.

The Vale Royal Abbey Arms pub lies on the corner of the junction in the village.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists have been advised to take care this morning due to cold weather overnight leaving roads icy and treacherous.

A Met Office weather warning for heavy fog is also due to expire at midday on Thursday.

There was a crash at the same junction which also caused Chester Road to be closed completely on November 14.