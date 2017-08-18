Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman was spotted face down in a canal in the middle of Wednesday’s storm by two Richmond Court staff members who wasted no time in carrying out a daring recuse.

Outreach workers Gary Fellows and Lee McGrady were leaving the homeless hostel on Spital Walk, Boughton , shortly before midnight on Wednesday, August 16, when they became aware of ‘something’ floating in the nearby canal.

Sarah McGrady, service manager at Richmond Court, said: “They were heading to their cars in the car park in the heavy rain and stormy weather when they noticed something in the canal. This turned out to be an elderly lady, face down in the water.

“Gary immediately jumped in and with Lee’s help was able to pull the lady out of the canal and get her to safety. They called an ambulance and luckily she was able to receive treatment.”

Heavy rain and strong winds hit the Chester area from about 11pm on Wednesday, with many residents reporting dramatic thunder and lightening storms.

Sarah said: “Apparently the lady lives locally and had been returning from seeing her family in a show and somehow ended up slipping into the canal.

“Her family have passed on their thanks through the hospital. We are just very grateful Gary and Lee were passing when they were and were able to react so quickly.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We received a report of a person found in a canal at 11.51pm on Wednesday, August 16. We dispatched two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance to the scene and the casualty was taken to The Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment.”

Sarah added: “We are extremely proud of the team on a daily basis, who work hard to make a difference. This clearly demonstrates the selfless attitude our staff have. “They are resilient and determined and will all always go the extra mile. Gary and Lee are an asset to our organisation.”