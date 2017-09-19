Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman has been airlifted to a major trauma centre with potentially life threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The incident happened on the A41 outside Grindley Brook Garage in Grindley Brook to the north west of Whitchurch at around 12.20pm today (Tuesday).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire and a land ambulance were initially sent to the scene.

“They found a car that had suffered significant damage and the woman driving unconscious.

“After an initial assessment, the crews requested a doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford was also sent.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters, to rapidly extricate the woman from the car. She was treated for serious injuries and was anaesthetised as soon as the doctor arrived.

“She was then airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The lorry driver was unhurt.”

Motorists face 'several hours' of delays as emergency services attend the incident.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called shortly after 12.30pm to reports of a two vehicle collision.

"Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene. The collision involves a white box van and a Silver Hyundai. A woman is believed to have suffered injuries.

"The road will be blocked for several hours so drivers are advised to avoid the area."