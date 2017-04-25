How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

An elderly woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on the A51 in Chester .

The 71-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision on Vicars Cross Road at 8.40pm on Monday (April 24).

A 41-year-old man, from Chester, is 'assisting officers with their enquiries' into what happened.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

No other vehicles were involved.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police and the emergency services attended the scene and a 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A local 41-year-old man is currently assisting officers with their enquiries."

The A51 had to be shut through Vicars Cross, but had reopened by Tuesday morning.

Officers put the closure in place between the junction with A41 and the Shell petrol station at the corner of Green Lane. The police helicopter could be heard hovering above the city.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 918 of April 24.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.