Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rock star turned to a Chester bar owner to avoid a bad hair day ahead of an open air concert in Delamere Forest.

Guy Garvey, lead singer of Elbow, was due to open the Forestry Commission’s annual series of music concerts at Delamere Forest on Friday night.

But first he needed to solve a hairdressing emergency and got in touch with someone in Chester he thought might be able to help.

So city centre bar owner and ‘friend to the stars’ John Locke of The Commercial got a message from Guy asking if he could ‘help sort out a haircut for an old mate ‘cause he’s having a bad hair day and has a few folks to entertain’.

“Course I can!” responded John who called his pal and barber extraordinaire from GHQ barbers Ryan Ephraim.

Ryan came to the rescue and emergency coiffured Elbow frontman Guy’s quiff ahead of their sell out show on Friday.