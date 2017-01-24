Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Edgar House has been declared the most romantic hotel in Europe – and the second most romantic in the world.

The luxury boutique accommodation, which overlooks the River Dee, bagged the incredible honours in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Hotels.

But it wasn't just recognised for its romantic qualities, as it also placed in the Small Hotels category where it finished 3rd in the UK and 11th in Europe.

Owners Tim Mills and Mike Stephen are no strangers to winning coveted accolades for Edgar House.

Last year the hotel scooped Best Small Hotel in the world in the 2016 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, and earned a spot on the Sunday Times' Ultimate 100 British Hotels list, to name just a few.

Tim said: "We're over the moon and humbled to win this award.

"The TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards are so special, because they are based on the guest feedback and experience, and our fantastic team work tirelessly to make our hotel and restaurant guests feel special and spoilt.

"We'd like to thank everyone in our team, our fabulous guests, and of course Tripadvisor.

"This means the world to us."

Now in their 15th year, the awards highlight the world’s most outstanding properties in the categories of Top Hotels, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family.

The 2017 Travellers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

Hayley Coleman, a TripAdvisor spokeswoman, said: “These awards are based on feedback from the most important people – the guests who have actually visited over the past year.

"With rooms at winning hotels notorious for selling out shortly after our annual announcement, couples planning a Valentine’s break will need to book Chester’s Edgar House quickly if they want to experience Europe’s most romantic hotel for themselves."