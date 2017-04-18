Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be a ‘disaster’ for Britain if he is elected Prime Minister in the snap General Election on June 8 – that's the view of Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach .

The Conservative politician said she was ‘looking forward’ to the upcoming election campaign, announced today by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ms Sandbach, who has held her seat since 2015, gave her backing to Mrs May’s decision and said it was only fair the British public had an opportunity to have their say in the country’s future.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Ms Sandbach said: “The Conservatives have reduced the enormous deficit left by Labour by two thirds and unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1970s.

“We are investing record amounts into our NHS, which can only be done with strong economy.

"The Northern Powerhouse is delivering jobs and growth in Cheshire. It is right that the British public have an opportunity to say how we shape our future as a Nation as the UK negotiates to leave the EU.”

As for how Jeremy Corbyn would fare as Prime Minister, Ms Sandbach said: “He would be a disaster for Britain and would risk our national security with his opposition to a nuclear deterrent.”

She added: “It has been an honour to serve my constituents in Eddisbury and I look forward to the campaign ahead.