Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddisbury’s Pirate Party candidate says he wants to implement a transport system similar to that of Berlin in the constituency, if he is successful in next month’s election.

Morgan Hill, of Winsford, who is one of 10 candidates standing for the party in the UK, also believes that young people are being disadvantaged from getting on to the property ladder because developers are ‘flooding the market’ with family houses.

But the 20-year-old says his principal hope for Eddisbury is to engage people in politics, especially in his home town, which he feels is ‘under-represented’ in the electorate due to ‘apathy with the system’.

Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: “One of the core purposes of the Pirate Party is to promote open, inclusive and transparent government; the current government serves none of these goals very well.

“I am a member of the church community. I want to ensure religious freedoms, freedom of speech – of individuals, organisations and the press – and personal liberties are maintained for all.

“Trade deals following Brexit will be a key area of concern.

“I also propose a way of getting young people into home ownership, by restricting housing developments that do not principally contain affordable starter homes,” he added. “I will fight to increase the quality of new build houses in terms of construction, energy efficiency and connectivity to both the internet (FTTP or wireless equivalent to all new build developments) and green spaces.

"And I will encourage the creation of local on grid energy cooperatives, to pool solar and wind generation resources, giving residents (literal) ownership over they way they access utilities.”

And Mr Hill, who runs the Junior section at Middlewich Boys’ Brigade, also wants a public transport infrastructure that ‘works for people’.

“ I want to increase the regularity of trains, improve the comfort of buses, and create a network of protected cycle paths.,” he said. “I admire the way transport systems work in Berlin where all the different services fuse together providing effective coverage I want to achieve a similar harmony in Eddisbury and basically everywhere.

“I also want to help disabled people navigate by pushing for transport companies and owners of public buildings to publish service data such as ramps and lifts that work.”

The Pirate Party’s official policies strive for equality for all and promote freedom of choice for everyone in associations and relationships.