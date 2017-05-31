Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funnyman Eddie Izzard will be backing Weaver Vale’s wannabe Labour MP Mike Amesbury at Frodsham market on Thursday morning (June 1), with fans welcome to grab a quick selfie.

He’s the latest showbiz star to visit the region after Steve Coogan was in Chester to support the city's Labour candidate on Tuesday afternoon, as Eddie did during the 2015 general election.

Eddie will be talking to market traders and customers from 10am for around 45 minutes.

(Photo: Labour North West)

Delighted Weaver Vale candidate and fan Mike Amesbury said: “Eddie’s a Hollywood star so will be bringing a touch of glamour to Frodsham and Weaver Vale. It’s an honour to have his support. He’s a talented guy, a Hollywood star, best known as a comedian and he’s multilingual.

“And how many marathons has he run? He’s done so much for charity.”

Mike explained that he and the Labour team have been going along to the Thursday market throughout the campaign.

(Photo: David Holmes)

“It’s important if you are seeking election to get out and speak to the public. There’s been a great response even those who are not supporting Labour have been dead polite. It will be something different having Eddie Izzard at Frodsham market,” he added.

Originally from Manchester, Mike knows comedian Steve Coogan who visited Chester this week because of their Mancunian and Labour Party connections.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He continued:” I’m standing to put Weaver Vale first rather than the interests of a political party. I want more investment in local services. For example, Helsby High is facing hundreds of thousands of pounds of government cuts.

"And we all know the pressure our hospitals and GP services are under. Whichever way you travel for NHS services, people are having to wait far too long to get treatment.

"And 145 police officers have been taken off the streets of Cheshire on top of cuts to PCSOs. The money is there. It’s all about priorities.”