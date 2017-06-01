The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Eddie Izzard stepped out in trademark high heels in support of the Labour Party in Weaver Vale.

The actor and activist was in Frodsham to support candidate Mike Amesbury ahead of the General Election on June 8.

He joined Labour party members for a rally in High Street on the town’s market day on Thursday (June 1).

Izzard stressed he was out campaigning of his free choice and his presence on the campaign trail was not a stunt.

He said: “This is what I do, I’m not being wheeled out I’m self-wheeling.

“I’m a Labour Party member and activist since 2008 and we are for the many not the few.

“I think the Tory Party are for the few not the many.”

Izzard was happy to chat and take selfies with the crowd who had gathered to meet him.

Both the BBC and ITV were among the media presence in Frodsham to cover the rally.

Mr Amesbury, a Manchester city councillor, is trying to take the seat from the Conservatives’ Graham Evans.

Mr Evans, who has represented Weaver Vale since 2010, won by a majority of 806 votes in 2015.

Also on the ballot paper are Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Roberts and the Green Party’s Chris Copeman.

The Weaver Vale constituency covers Frodsham and Helsby as well as parts of Northwich and Runcorn.

The comedian accused Prime Minister Theresa May of ‘not standing by her words’ as she did not take part in Wednesday night’s leadership debate on BBC One.

Izzard said: “This is a very important election. We didn’t ask for this election, Theresa May and the Conservatives forced this upon us.

“Use your vote, especially young people. Use that vote you are now registered, use it.

“We know there is a lot of politics going on and it really does affect young people as well.”

Izzard was the second high profile comic to visit the borough this week after Steve Coogan campaigned for Labour in Chester on Tuesday (May 30).

Mr Amesbury said he had the honour of welcoming the high-profile Labour supporter to Weaver Vale.

He said: “Eddie is doing this of his own accord because he is passionate like I am to see a difference in the country.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.