Chester's Eastgate Street has come eighth in a survey of the 15 prettiest streets in Britain.

One thousand people were asked by National Express to name their favoured street, in a bid to encourage people to explore more.

Cobblestones proved a popular choice with The Shambles in York landing first place, while The Royal Mile in Edinburgh and The Georgian Circus in Bath second and third respectively.

But Chester beat streets including Winchester's The Square, Cecily Hill in London's Notting Hill and Catherine Hill in Frome, Somerset.

National Express spokesman Chris Hardy said: “We quizzed the nation, scouring the A to Z of Britain’s roads, rows, avenues and lanes to uncover the top 15 UK streets you need to see.

“A long Bank Holiday weekend is right up everybody’s street so we thought the time was ripe to reveal the UK’s prettiest to inspire people to take somewhere new in their stride this Easter.”

