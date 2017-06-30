Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Westminster Natalia Grosvenor officially opened the Hospice of the Good Shepherd’s new extension and Living Well Centre on Tuesday (June 27).

The special occasion was an opportunity for the hospice to thank everyone who has supported the project and show what a big difference the new facilities have already made.

The Duchess met patients, members of staff and volunteers during a tour of the new buildings.

Margaret Wright, the chief executive of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “We were privileged to welcome the Duchess of Westminster to formally open the new extension and Living Well Centre.

“Hospice services have traditionally been seen as supporting people who are approaching the end of their life.

“We are extremely pleased with the new extension and Living Well Centre which provides vastly improved facilities for our patients and their families.

“Within the Living Well Centre, our aim is to involve people at an earlier stage.

“In addition to supporting patients following a diagnosis, we are also able to provide support to their families and carers who are important to them.”

The new extension gives people in Chester, Deeside and Cheshire a welcoming reception area, inviting coffee shop and staff offices.

Whilst the Living Well Centre includes a multi-faith room, spacious day room, four single en-suite inpatient rooms, private consultation/treatment rooms and offers a range of services, such as complementary therapies and physiotherapy.

Significantly, this has increased the capacity for day patients by 150%.

The hospice supports patients, families and carers with a variety of progressive conditions for which there is no cure, such as cancer, heart, kidney and respiratory diseases, and some neurological conditions such as Motor Neurone Disease and Parkinson’s Disease.

For more information about the services, events and volunteering visit www.hospicegs.com.