One of Chester’s best known pubs will reopen to the public – almost two months after closing suddenly.

For weeks, uncertainty surrounded the future of The Dublin Packet on Northgate Street after its previous landlords left abruptly in July, saying it was ‘time to move on’.

A sign later appeared in the window saying the pub, which was once owned by former Everton player Dixie Dean, would reopen with new landlords on August 2 but it mysteriously remained shut.

However, The Chronicle can now confirm that new landlords have taken over the pub and it will reopen its doors this Thursday (September 14), with an official relaunch planned for September 30.

It’s been taken over by owners Sam Tate and Adam Smith who own the company Funky Owl, but Peter Corfield will be in charge of running the pub on a day to day basis.

He told The Chronicle: “We’ve known for some time that we were taking over but weren’t allowed to open sooner because of some issues with the brewery Greene King.

“But we’re now just finishing the redecoration and we’re very excited about opening it up to the public again,” he said.

“We’ve updated the decor but not made any huge changes to it. We will be serving good quality pub food but it’s always been a classic British pub to enjoy a pint in and that’s what it will still be.

“As yet we haven't decided what we'll do for the official launch night. Thursday will be more of a soft opening. It’s been closed so long we’re just looking forward to putting the lights on and opening the doors, getting back out there,” added Peter, who has experience of running pubs all over the North West.

“It’s a beautiful pub with such a good history and we don’t want to lose any of that.”