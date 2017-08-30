Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken women tried to bite a police officer who arrested her.

Emma Jane Deed, 34, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Holywell on June 24 and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold, Deed, of Chester Road in Saltney, was placed on a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and an alcohol treatment course.

She was also tagged to remain indoors between 7pm and 7am for 12 weeks.

Deed, who must pay £250 compensation to the officer, was told by district judge Gwyn Jones that it was an extremely unpleasant incident.

The judge said it occurred “to put it bluntly, when you were off your head”.

She had “exploded in a fit of fury” when approached by the officer, he said. “You assaulted the officer. You tried to bite him and caused him pain.”

The judge warned that if she had not pleaded guilty and had been convicted after trial then he would have to consider immediate custody.

The court heard she was ashamed at the way she had acted under the influence of alcohol.

She was not a dependent drinker but accepted she did binge drink, said probation officer Andrew Connah.