Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Ellesmere Port have arrested two suspected drug dealers.

Officers carried out three warrants in the town, including one at the market, on Thursday morning (July 6).

They seized cannabis and so-called former legal highs in the raids.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Ellesmere Port were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and psychoactive substances.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Psychoactive substances are extremely dangerous and highly addictive.

“They have a huge impact on users as well as a major impact on our local community.

“Make no mistake, dealing these drugs is criminal, you will be caught.

“We are committed in stopping these substances being distributed in our communities and are working closely with partner agencies and charities but we also need the local community to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.