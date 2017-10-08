Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer with an 'unenviable' criminal record has been locked up after leading police on a chase which reached speeds of up to 130mph and spilled on to the wrong side of the M56.

Adam Blowes, from Southport, stole an Audi A5 from Liverpool city centre and embarked on the hour-long police chase.

The 27-year-old then refused to give himself up, instead dumping the car at a luxury hotel where he hid in a store cupboard full of table tennis tables.

He was jailed for five years after a judge described his actions as 'as bad a case of dangerous driving that a court will encounter', the Liverpool Echo reports.

Blowes was first sighted in the Preston area travelling towards the M6 when cops tried to stop him, but he sped away.

Chester Crown Court heard that a chase began, lasting 50 minutes, and which involved “a number of near misses” between Blowes and other vehicles before the car was halted on Tarporley Road.

He reached speeds of up to 130mph while the police helicopter tracked him as he came “extremely close” to hitting oncoming vehicles while driving on the wrong side of Knutsford Road.

He then drove on the hard shoulder of the M56 in the wrong direction “for a significant period of time at high speed” between junction 11 at Daresbury and junction 10 at Stretton, before being stopped by a spike strip.

When the vehicle came to a halt near to the Cat and Lion pub, Blowes fled the vehicle and ran through nearby fields before entering the Park Royal Hotel through a fire door.

Police scoured the hostel and located him next to a store of ping pong tables.

Blowes refused to come out of the closet, with officers drawing their Tasers before he surrendered.

Two bags of cocaine were found on him, with further drugs found secreted in his body and at his home address.

In total, cocaine with a value of £700 was discovered - with Blowes described as a “street dealer.”

Blowes appeared in court walking with the aid of a crutch, after an assault while on remand in prison left him with ruptured ankle ligaments.

He admitted dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Judge Nicholas Woodward banned Blowes from driving for four-and-a-half years.

The judge said: “In all, you drove dangerously for 48 miles and on a number of occasions there was a real risk of collisions that would have caused injuries or even worse.

“This is as bad a case of dangerous driving that a court will encounter.

“The reality is that you are a person with an unenviable criminal record which is a significant and seriously aggravating feature of this case.

“You had only recently come out of custody having served a sentence for the supply of drugs and you have simply gone back to your trade.”