Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirror, signal, manoeuvre may be their usual beat but a group of Ellesmere Port driving instructors are on song with musical backing for Children in Need.

Phil Baddley, who describes himself as ‘a natural motivator always in a good mood and with something positive to say at all times’, came up with the idea of forming a band to fundraise for the good cause.

“So I formed a band from driving instructors around the area all with very limited musical experience to make a song/video,” he says.

“Then over the coming months we learnt as we went along even adding more instructors from the local area to help make the video and then put it out on social media with a Justgiving page.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

The group clearly passed their test with a cover version of the 2005 song Fix You by Coldplay as they have brought in £1,332 against their target of £1,000 at the time of writing.

They also had a poster made of all the band members.

The group can be found by searching The Instructables on Facebook or YouTube where people can watch the debut single and read the story.

“If you enjoy the video please donate to this fantastic cause,” said Phil.

Their fundraising page page is at https://Justgiving.com/fundraising/theinstructables with approaching 85 supporters.

Matthew Cowan posted: “Absolutely outstanding! Well done you talented bunch of individuals! Top banana!!”