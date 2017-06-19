Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers using the M6, M56 and A556 this week are being reminded the popular Royal Cheshire County Show is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 20-21).

Highways England events planning manager Chris Chadwick said: “We will be working to get visitors into and away from the Cheshire Show as quickly as possible and to minimise inconvenience to other road users.

“Motorway users can help themselves by planning their journeys and checking traffic conditions before they set out. Show visitors should heed official directions to the show and any hard signs or electronic signs we use to give them advice on the day.”

The event – between 8am and 6pm each day - is at the Clayhouse Farm showground at Tabley, just south of junction 19 of the M6.

Highways England, which is responsible for the M6 and M56 and the new A556 Knutsford to Bowdon link road, is working with Cheshire East Council, which is responsible for local roads, to manage traffic for the event.

Free shuttle buses will operate between the showground and Hartford and Knutsford railway stations (between 8am and 11am and then from 3pm to 7pm) but anyone driving to the event should follow specific route advice. More information about the show is available at http://www.royalcheshireshow.org/visitor-info/

All routes off the motorway network will have clear signs directing traffic to the show ground and electronic signs are being used in advance of and during the event to advise drivers.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile platforms, such as the iPhone.

Providing they can do so safely, road users can also call the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 to keep up to date with road conditions or visit a Twitter feed @HighwaysNWEST.