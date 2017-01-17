Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a vehicle that careered off a road in Ellesmere Port early this morning (January 17).

The Vauxhall Vectra left the road, clipping a parked maroon Vauxhall Astra before flattening a lamp post and destroying the front wall of a home.

The incident happened just before 1am (January 17) on Stanley Road, close to the junction with Livingstone Road, say Cheshire Constabulary .

There were no injuries reported.

A police spokesperson said the driver and passengers of the vehicle got out of the car and left the scene.

Officers are conducting enquiries to identify them.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Chronicle: "Bricks are strewn all over the pavement and the wall is demolished, the pillar is fractured and at a 45 degree angle and the lamp is all bent and crooked.

"The car must have hit the wall with a lot of force, I'm surprised no one was badly injured."