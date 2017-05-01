Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had to be pulled from his car by firefighters following a crash in the early hours of this morning (May 1).

The collision saw the vehicle hit a road barrier on Chester Road in Cuddington shortly after 2.30am, leaving the driver trapped inside.

But fire crews from Northwich, Winsford and Middlewich fire stations helped to release him.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews firstly had to make the car stable and they were then able to remove the door to release the driver, a man.

"He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel."