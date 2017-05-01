A man had to be pulled from his car by firefighters following a crash in the early hours of this morning (May 1).
The collision saw the vehicle hit a road barrier on Chester Road in Cuddington shortly after 2.30am, leaving the driver trapped inside.
But fire crews from Northwich, Winsford and Middlewich fire stations helped to release him.
A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews firstly had to make the car stable and they were then able to remove the door to release the driver, a man.
"He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel."