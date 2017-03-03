Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extensive refurbishment and extension programme is under way at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and Spa Chester.

To accommodate increasing demand at the 140-bedroom hotel, especially for residential spa breaks, work has now started on an extension which will see 79 new bedrooms, including suites added to the property. Space for additional car parking is also being created.

The design of the new bedrooms, led by interior designers Rethink Interiors, will take inspiration from the hotel’s rich history which was originally a manor house built in the 18th century and once owned by pioneer balloonist Thomas Baldwin.

Artwork in the bedrooms will reflect this, as well as local scenes from around the city and Chester Zoo. The new bedrooms are due to be ready for guests in October 2017.

The first phase of the renovation programme was completed at the end of 2016 and saw a new restaurant open at the hotel specialising in creating carefully crafted dishes that use British ingredients wherever possible.

The Garden Room and Terrace, which offers views out over the original walled garden, allows diners to follow the story of the provenance of the food and drink suppliers, whether it’s from land, sea or garden.

While the work on the bedrooms is underway, the courtyard outside the main entrance will be landscaped and extensive work will also take place in the reception, lounge and lobby areas.

These public spaces will incorporate luxurious sapphire blue and emerald green tones for a touch of glamour while remaining in-keeping with the DoubleTree brand.

Artwork in the public areas will portray Chester landmarks interpreted in an abstract way and the bespoke made carpet patterns were developed from aerial views of the city.

The design will also incorporate subtle hints of basket weave, balloon inspired lighting, exposed timber frame furniture and monochrome patterns to reinforce the concept derived from Thomas Baldwin’s association with the building.

Managing director of Valor Hospitality Europe Brian McCarthy said: “The DoubleTree by Hilton Chester is a popular and successful hotel which is why we’re investing in its long-term future through the expansion.

“Chester is a growing market with a strong business community and is a leading leisure destination, especially as local attractions continue to expand and create greater demand in the area. The refurbishment will further establish the hotel as not just a hotel but a leading resort destination for both national and international travellers.”

General manager at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chester, Edward Cross, said: “As well as looking after guests from across the UK and further afield, we regularly welcome people to the hotel from the local area for weddings, spa days and dinner or lunch at our two restaurants. Our spa packages in particular are incredibly popular and we’re seeing increasing numbers coming to the hotel looking to enjoy a few days of complete luxury and relaxation.

“No matter how far our guests travel to come here, we provide the very highest levels of service. The refurbishment and expansion will further enhance the experience for our guests and allow even more people to enjoy this fantastic city.”

As well as The Garden Room and Terrace, the hotel is also home to the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill.

Valor Hospitality Europe has been operational in the UK for 18 months and manages 19 properties in its UK portfolio on behalf of investment vehicles affiliated with MCAP Global Finance Ltd.