There were double celebrations at a luxury retirement village in Chester when a resident celebrated his 100th birthday and one of its members of staff gave birth to a baby girl.

Stan Fielding, who owns one of the apartments at Boughton Hall, marked his milestone birthday with a big party.

Lindsay Hughes’ adorable new bundle of joy added to the joy.

Born three weeks early and weighing in at 5lbs 10oz, Angelysse is doing well and her two older sisters Lilu (aged seven) and Catalya (aged five) adore their new sister.

Lindsay has been a member of the Boughton Hall team since 2015 and works in the restaurant which offers owners and their guests a range of home prepared food for lunch.

General manager of Boughton Hall June Callaghan commented: “We have a very supportive community at Boughton Hall and the owners and staff get on famously. “We enjoy marking all these milestones and celebrating a birth and a 100th birthday in the same year is quite something!

“We wish Lindsay and her family many congratulations and much fun and happiness in their future lives together.”

Stan commented: “For me, the involvement and integration at Boughton Hall has been magnificent. We are one big family and we are all on first name terms with the other owners and the staff.”

Boughton Hall is a Grade II listed hall which offers one and two-bedroom apartments and communal facilities.