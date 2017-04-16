Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bramble, Dorin Park’s five-month-old school dog, took part in one of his first lessons – helping pupils learn coding.

It was Juniper class’ first lesson on computer programming and Bramble popped in to help explain it all at the Upton school.

Pupils had to steer Bramble through an obstacle course using only the commands they would use in their programming software later. Working with Bramble helped the pupils understand the importance of using precise commands.

Bramble is a flatcoated retriever and he arrived at Dorin Park School in Wealstone Lane in January as a 14-week-old puppy.

He is undergoing puppy training tailored to the needs of the school so that when he is fully grown he will be able to work in school as a therapy dog.

At evenings and weekends Bramble goes home with headteacher Jane Hughes and relaxes with her family.

Mrs Hughes said: “Having had flatcoats before, they are the ideal breed for us at Dorin Park. They adore being with people, have tons of energy and like a job to do. They are also natural clowns so children love them.

“Bramble is being trained to work as a reading dog, to assist children in wheelchairs, to take part in our animal care courses for our older students and to teach our children to be safe and comfortable around dogs.”

As Bramble is still a puppy he spends time every day being trained, after which he relaxes with a well-earned nap in Mrs Hughes’ office but the children are loving having him in class more as he grows up.