No objections have been raised to the prospect of a former Neston bank branch switching to a hot food takeaway.

The application was made at 31 High Street, previously occupied by HSBC, by Domino’s Pizza.

Planning policies provide for food and drink uses in the shopping area of the town centre provided they do not have any unacceptable effect on the amenities of residents according to a report.

This also pointed out the premises are within the Neston Conservation Area but it was felt that due to the low height of the property and the position of the flue at the rear its character and appearance would be preserved.

No representations were received as a result of the publicity for the application.

Planners suggested the conversion to a hot food takeaway is expected to lead to a higher demand for parking than the previous bank use.

“However the parking demand will be short stay with a high turnover and the area is well controlled by double yellow lines along High Street,” said the report.

“There is also a public car park nearby and a parking bay to the front of the premises.

“As such it is considered that the development would not result in an unacceptable detrimental impact upon the highway network and highway safety.”

It was ‘particularly important’ with residential properties close by that their amenity should be maintained and environmental protection specialists were satisfied this would be the case subject to conditions relating to hours, noise and odour.

Recommending approval planners suggested the change would have no unacceptable effect on visual amenity or highway safety or on health or quality of life having particular regard to residential amenity.

Permission was granted with hours of 11am to midnight Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11.30pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Domino’s were also advised of the need for a premises licence to sell late night refreshments after 11pm and to register as a food outlet at least 28 days before opening.