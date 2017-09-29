Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dogs Trust Merseyside is urging dog owners in Chester and Ellesmere Port to urgently update their pet’s microchip details as the charity’s annual Stray Dog Survey has revealed that 181 dogs nationally go missing every day.

Despite the number of stray dogs in the region falling by 17% compared to last year, Dogs Trust found that many dogs were not reunited with their owner and risked the threat of being put to sleep by local authorities.

The charity suspects that these dogs may be much loved family pets which have sadly ended up permanently separated from their families because their owners had moved house or changed their phone number, and neglected to contact the microchip database to update their contact details on their dog’s microchip.

Dogs Trust Merseyside manager Georgina Lowery said: “This year’s stray dog survey is a double edged sword. Whilst showing that the number of strays has fallen and nationally there has been the greatest reduction in stray numbers since records began, the findings also demonstrate that owners are failing to follow the law when it comes to ensuring the details on the microchip are up-to-date and that they wear a collar and tag.”

Research carried out by Dogs Trust worryingly revealed that only one in four people know to contact the local dog warden if they encounter a stray dog. To highlight the issue, Dogs Trust took to the streets with its own ‘stray’ dog, actor Henry, as he approached members of the public to help guide him home. To watch Henry’s journey visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/straydogsurvey .

Georgina added: “If owners ensure their dogs have up-to-date microchip details, a collar and tag and can come back when called, they can avoid their beloved pet becoming another statistic.

“By encouraging people to share this video and check their own dog’s microchip is up-to-date, we hope that we can increase people’s awareness of the issue and continue to reduce the number of stray dogs across the country. We want to make sure that dogs and their owners can be reunited as quickly as possible – helping to make sure that ‘a dog is for life’.”

To view the video or find out more about the stray dog problem across the UK please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/straydogsurvey